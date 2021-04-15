A new release of Hangover is now available for getting Wine up and running with cross-architecture support so you can enjoy the likes of Windows games and applications under 64-bit ARM and IBM POWER hardware on Linux.
Hangover is the project that crafts Wine with a modified QEMU and other bits for allowing x86 32-bit and 64-bit Windows programs to run on alternative architectures under Linux. But before getting too excited, at this stage it still supports a limited number of real-world software packages and the architecture support is primarily focused on AArch64 and PPC64LE. While Linux is seemingly the primary focus, there is also some macOS support with Hangover too.
Wednesday's release of Hangover 0.6.5 now allows for starting QEMU automatically if needed, is able to use the upstream libffi library, improves FLS support, NLS support is fixed, Mingw-w64 host builds are working on supported platforms, and a variety of other improvements.
Source downloads and more information on this open-source project can be found via Hangover on GitHub.
