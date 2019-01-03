Haiku OS Was Working On A Lot Of Interesting Projects At The End Of 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 January 2019 at 04:45 PM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
While the long-awaited Haiku R1 Beta debuted back in September, development activity didn't lighten up after that point but the developers of this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system were very busy through the holidays.

The Haiku operating system project just published their summary of development work for December 2018. The highlights of this past month for Haiku include:

- Experimenting with a very early stage port of Haiku to RISC-V.

- W^X protection for all kernel areas.

- A fix that caused Haiku unable to boot on systems with sixty-four CPU cores and other issues with 16~32 core count CPUs.

- Continued with updating network drivers from FreeBSD 12.

- Continued work on IMAP support for NetworkKit.

More details on Haiku-OS.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 18.12 Adds Btrfs Install Support With Zstd Compression
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha 1 Ships With RPM4, DNF, AMD Zen Optimizations
Freespire 4.5 Released For Letting The Linspire/Lindows Legacy Live On
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"
Linux Mint 19.1 Released Ahead Of The Holidays
Mageia 7 Beta Finally Rolls Along For Testing
Popular News This Week
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018