Haiku OS Was Working On A Lot Of Interesting Projects At The End Of 2018

While the long-awaited Haiku R1 Beta debuted back in September, development activity didn't lighten up after that point but the developers of this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system were very busy through the holidays.
The Haiku operating system project just published their summary of development work for December 2018. The highlights of this past month for Haiku include:
- Experimenting with a very early stage port of Haiku to RISC-V.
- W^X protection for all kernel areas.
- A fix that caused Haiku unable to boot on systems with sixty-four CPU cores and other issues with 16~32 core count CPUs.
- Continued with updating network drivers from FreeBSD 12.
- Continued work on IMAP support for NetworkKit.
More details on Haiku-OS.org.
