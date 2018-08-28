Facebook developers maintaining the HHVM interpreter for running PHP and Hack code have announced the HHVM 3.28.0 update.
HHVM 3.28 continues their theme of introducing minor language additions, various performance improvements, better debugging support, and different bug-fixes.
HHVM 3.28 adds support for is and as expressions, type constants with generic now support constraints, new experimental attributes, and various language-level restrictions added to its Hack code processing. HHVM 3.28 also no longer supports its legacy front-end with HackC being the only available front-end for run-time and bytecode generation.
More details on HHVM 3.28 are available via Tuesday's release announcement at HHVM.com.
