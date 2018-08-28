HHVM 3.28 Released With More Performance Improvements, Language Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 August 2018 at 04:44 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Facebook developers maintaining the HHVM interpreter for running PHP and Hack code have announced the HHVM 3.28.0 update.

HHVM 3.28 continues their theme of introducing minor language additions, various performance improvements, better debugging support, and different bug-fixes.

HHVM 3.28 adds support for is and as expressions, type constants with generic now support constraints, new experimental attributes, and various language-level restrictions added to its Hack code processing. HHVM 3.28 also no longer supports its legacy front-end with HackC being the only available front-end for run-time and bytecode generation.

More details on HHVM 3.28 are available via Tuesday's release announcement at HHVM.com.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Router7: A Home Internet Router Platform Written Entirely In Golang
SDL2 Introducing Sensors API
Git 2.19 Begins Its Release Dance, RC0 Is Up For Testing
Blender 2.80 Now Coming In Early 2019 With Many Improvements
PostgreSQL Rolls Out New Releases To Address Two Security Issues
PHP 7.3 Beta Benchmarks Showing Good Performance
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder