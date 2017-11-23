Greenfield: An In-Browser HTML5 Wayland Compositor
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 23 November 2017 at 09:32 AM EST. 8 Comments
Earlier this year we covered the Westfield project as Wayland for HTML5/JavaScript by providing a Wayland protocol parser and generator for JavaScript. Now that code has morphed into Greenfield to provide a working, in-browser HTML5 Wayland compositor.

Westfield/Greenfield developer Erik De Rijcke has provided a video (embedded below) showing off this Greenfield in-browser Wayland compositor. Greenfield is using Westfield paired with WebRTC to provide this working in-browser compositor.


The code for this experiment is hosted on GitHub.
