Greenfield: An In-Browser HTML5 Wayland Compositor

Earlier this year we covered the Westfield project as Wayland for HTML5/JavaScript by providing a Wayland protocol parser and generator for JavaScript. Now that code has morphed into Greenfield to provide a working, in-browser HTML5 Wayland compositor.
Westfield/Greenfield developer Erik De Rijcke has provided a video (embedded below) showing off this Greenfield in-browser Wayland compositor. Greenfield is using Westfield paired with WebRTC to provide this working in-browser compositor.
The code for this experiment is hosted on GitHub.
