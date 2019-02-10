GreenWithEnvy v0.11 has been released, the latest version of this third-party, open-source utility for altering the power limits of NVIDIA graphics cards on Linux as well as more overclocking information/controls than what is exposed through the NVIDIA Settings panel with the NVIDIA proprietary driver.GreenWithEnvy depends upon the proprietary NVIDIA Linux driver as well as the CoolBits extension for doing the actual overclocking, but allows overclockers to make more informed choices thanks to historical charts of the thermal/power/clock data and other information not otherwise readily exposed from Linux GUI utilities for NVIDIA graphics processors. GreenWithEnvy also allows manipulating the fan curve and more.

With today's GreenWithEnvy 0.11 release, there is now support for creating multiple overclocking profiles and various bugs and UI fixes. The project is still working on multi-GPU support and other features to further enhance the abilities of this program.GreenWithEnvy is one of the few interesting NVIDIA Linux overclocking third-party utilities since the old days of NVClock . At least the NVIDIA-Settings panel does a good job offering basic overclock controls that is enough to satisfy most gamers and enthusiasts.More information on the new GreenWithEnvy release can be found from the project's GitLab along with download links and a Flatpak for this NVIDIA Linux overclocking program.