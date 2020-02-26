Go 1.14 is now available as the latest version of this popular programming language backed by Google.
Go 1.14 highlights include the go command's module support now being deemed production-ready for dependent management, there is improved defer performance, go routines are asynchronously preemptible, the page allocator is more efficient, and internal timers are also more efficient.
Go 1.14 offers experimental support for RISC-V 64-bit on Linux, the FreeBSD 64-bit ARM support is now available, and this release has done away with Google's own Native Client (NaCl) support. Go 1.14 also features other minor compiler and runtime enhancements.
More details on Go 1.14 at Golang.org.
