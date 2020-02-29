Godot Game Engine Working Towards Native Wayland Support, EGL
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 February 2020 at 12:29 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
On top of all the Godot happenings for its Vulkan rendering support, the code-base for Godot 4.0 is also being cleaned up and among the other improvements being worked on are Wayland and EGL support.

Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky provided a first update on the state of Godot's code refactoring. Besides a lot of low-level code improvements, looking ahead to March is working on an implementation for Wayland and Linux+EGL support. That EGL support in turn will also benefit Raspberry Pi handling as one of the big benefactors.

Refactoring of the display and OS code besides working towards native Wayland back-ends will also be pursuing support for multiple windows with Godot. However, it's unknown yet whether the Godot 4.0 editor will support multiple windows for that milestone.

For more details on the Godot code refactoring happenings, see the GodotEngine.org blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
DXVK 1.5.5 Released With Many Game Fixes
Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
Godot Merges Its Vulkan Renderer Ahead Of The v4.0 Game Engine
DXVK 1.5.4 Brings Various Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
DXVK 1.5.3 Released - Helps Games Like Skyrim + Mafia II, Direct3D 9 Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
NVIDIA Demonstrates Porting Of DirectX Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
Steam Play's Proton 5.0-3 Released With Support For Metro Exodus Direct3D 12 Mode
Broadcom Bringing Up Linux Support For VK Accelerators
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench