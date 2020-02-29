Godot Game Engine Working Towards Native Wayland Support, EGL

On top of all the Godot happenings for its Vulkan rendering support, the code-base for Godot 4.0 is also being cleaned up and among the other improvements being worked on are Wayland and EGL support.
Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky provided a first update on the state of Godot's code refactoring. Besides a lot of low-level code improvements, looking ahead to March is working on an implementation for Wayland and Linux+EGL support. That EGL support in turn will also benefit Raspberry Pi handling as one of the big benefactors.
Refactoring of the display and OS code besides working towards native Wayland back-ends will also be pursuing support for multiple windows with Godot. However, it's unknown yet whether the Godot 4.0 editor will support multiple windows for that milestone.
For more details on the Godot code refactoring happenings, see the GodotEngine.org blog.
Add A Comment