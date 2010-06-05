Godot's Vulkan Renderer Is Already Picking Up New Features In 2020

We remain quite excited to see Godot 4.0 this year that most notably is working on Vulkan API support.
Godot 4.0 will hopefully be out in mid-2020 with the big ticket item being a Vulkan renderer. Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky has been back at work striving to have the Vulkan renderer match feature completeness to the Godot 3.x OpenGL rendering while also introducing new advanced features.
Some of the latest Godot Vulkan developments include working out a modernized post-processing stack, rewritten auto exposure code with better performance, rewritten glow/bloom, a new depth of field effect, new screen space ambient occlusion, and specular anti-aliasing.
During the course of February, Linietsky hopes to wrap up work on implementing Godot 3.x features into this experimental Vulkan code.
More details on the latest work via the GodotEngine.org blog.
