Godot 3.1 Open-Source Game Engine Debuts With Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 March 2019 at 01:07 PM EDT. 2 Comments
It's been over one year since Godot 3.0 debuted and today it's finally been succeeded by the release of Godot 3.1, the latest feature update for this leading cross-platform, open-source game engine.

Godot 3.1 delivers on OpenGL ES 2.0 rendering support, continued enablement around virtual reality (VR), 3D soft-body physics capabilities and a new 3D rag-doll system, constructive solid geometry, BPTC texture compression, 2D improvements, and a lot more to make this game engine more on par with the proprietary competition and upping the visual capabilities for both desktops and mobile platforms.

Godot 3.1 also improves the game development experience with a new visual shader editor, the ability to support WebSockets, a revamped inspector, enhancements to editing animations, a new state machine, and other development goodies.


Looking past Godot 3.1, the developers are already planning on Vulkan support in Godot 4.0 that will ultimately deprecate their OpenGL ES 3.0 renderer. They hope for that Godot 4.0 release to come out in about one year's time while Godot 3.2 will come in H2-2019. Other work on the table includes improvements to GDScript, FBX support, improved Android/iOS export workflow, Godot editor support in the web browser, and networking improvements.

Learn more about Godot 3.1 via the big write-up on GodotEngine.org.
