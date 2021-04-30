GhostBSD Shifts Base To FreeBSD 13.0, Improvements For OpenZFS 2.0
It was just earlier this month that FreeBSD 13.0 released while already GhostBSD has issued a new release of this desktop-oriented operating system re-based against the new FreeBSD 13.0 base.

GhostBSD 21.04.27 is the new release of this desktop BSD distribution that is based on FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE. In moving from FreeBSD 12.2 to 13.0, several issues were uncovered with GhostBSD and addressed for this release. GhostBSD 21.04.27 also adds touchscreen support, devd-based network configuration, OpenZFS 2.0, and OpenRC service improvements.

Besides pulling in OpenZFS 2.0, new ZFS services were added while old ZFS services were updated. The GhostBSD installer has been updated for using OpenZFS 2.0.

Downloads and more details on GhostBSD 21.04.27 for this FreeBSD 13 powered desktop OS via GhostBSD.org.
