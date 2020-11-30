GhostBSD 20.11.28 Released With Improved Steam On Linux Performance
GhostBSD 20.11.28 is out as the latest version of this desktop-focused BSD operating system based on FreeBSD.

Notable to GhostBSD 20.11.28 are fixes to the "Linuxulator" support from FreeBSD that allows for running Linux binaries on BSD. With the fixes in this release there should be better performance for running the Linux build of Steam. That should help in allowing more Linux games to run atop GhostBSD 20.11.28. I'll work on some fresh BSD gaming benchmarks around the holidays as it's been several years since last running such a comparison with the Linuxulator.

GhostBSD 20.11.28 also now makes use of ZFS compression and replication abilities, updates to its FreeBSD kernel, the MATE 1.24.1 desktop is used by default, and a variety of other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on this updated GhostBSD release via GhostBSD.org. This OS remains one of the few very user friendly and desktop-focused BSDs still out there, so for those wishing to dabble with BSDs I would certainly recommend it.
