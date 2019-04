With TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) shifting away from its desktop FreeBSD focus , the GhostBSD project remains one of the nice "desktop BSD" operating system offerings. GhostBSD 19.04 is now available in MATE and Xfce desktop spins.GhostBSD 19.04 is based on FreeBSD 13.0-CURRENT while officially using the MATE desktop but also providing a community Xfce desktop image. GhostBSD 19.04 switches to LightDM as its display/log-in manager, supports ZFS now when using the MBR mode in the installer, drops gksu, and has a number of bug fixes especially to its installer among other packages.

Those wanting to try out GhostBSD 19.04 this weekend or learn more can do so from GhostBSD.org