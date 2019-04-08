GhostBSD 19.04 Release Switches To LightDM, Based On FreeBSD 13.0-CURRENT
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 13 April 2019 at 04:13 PM EDT. 4 Comments
With TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) shifting away from its desktop FreeBSD focus, the GhostBSD project remains one of the nice "desktop BSD" operating system offerings. GhostBSD 19.04 is now available in MATE and Xfce desktop spins.

GhostBSD 19.04 is based on FreeBSD 13.0-CURRENT while officially using the MATE desktop but also providing a community Xfce desktop image. GhostBSD 19.04 switches to LightDM as its display/log-in manager, supports ZFS now when using the MBR mode in the installer, drops gksu, and has a number of bug fixes especially to its installer among other packages.


Those wanting to try out GhostBSD 19.04 this weekend or learn more can do so from GhostBSD.org.
