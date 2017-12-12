GIMP 2.9.8 Released With On-Canvas Gradient Editing, Wayland Support
GIMP 2.9.8 has been released as the newest development version of this widely-used, open-source Photoshop-like program in its road to GIMP 2.10.

Earlier this week I happened to highlight many of the changes building up for GIMP 2.9.8 as featured in A Lot Of Improvements Are Building Up For GIMP 2.9.8, Including Better Wayland Support.

That article quickly goes over the prominent changes of GIMP 2.9.8 while out today is the official release as well as the announcement that goes over the changes in much greater detail. Those GIMP 2.9.8 changes include on-canvas gradient editing, clip warning, better color management using the Babl library, some Wayland support improvements, paste in place abilities, GUI/usability refinements, filter/format improvements, and more.

The good news is that it looks like the GIMP 2.10 release candidates and string freeze will soon begin, indicating that in 2018 we might finally see the long-awaited GIMP 2.10 milestone. But we're still waiting for GIMP 3.0 before seeing the GTK3 (or GTK4) tool-kit support and complete Wayland support.
