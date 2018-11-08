It doesn't look like GIMP 3.0 will be under the tree this Christmas, but at least GIMP 2.10 continues progressing with new stable releases to provide new optimizations and enhancements.
GIMP 2.10.8 should perform better on lower-end systems now with its chunk size being determined dynamically based on processing speed. This should make this imaging program more responsive. There is also the groundwork in this release towards delivering more performance optimizations moving forward.
Today's GIMP 2.10.8 release also has a number of fixes, gradient tool enhancements, CIE xyY color space support, improved GIMP on macOS support, GEGL and babl library improvements, and other changes.
More details on the GIMP 2.10.8 changes via today's release announcement on GIMP.org.
