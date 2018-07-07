GIMP 2.10.4 Moves To Asynchronous Font Loading, Horizon Straightening
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 7 July 2018 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DESKTOP --
GIMP 2.10.4 was quietly released earlier this week as the latest stable release in the GIMP 2.10 series.

While GIMP 2.10.4 is primarily comprised of bug fixes, there are also a few new features. The feature work that made it into this release includes simple horizon straightening, asynchronous font loading, fonts tagging, dashboard updates, Adobe PSD loader improvements, and GEGL/babl improvements.

With GIMP now loading available fonts in a parallel process, the start-up process should be much quicker. That is arguably the most user-facing change but there are also the other mentioned nice improvements in GIMP 2.10.4.

The GIMP developers will work on continuing to improve the GIMP 2.10 series until their code is complete with the GTK+3 port. More details on GIMP 2.10.4 at GIMP.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Xubuntu 18.10 Is Landing More Xfce 4.13 Components
NetworkManager Now Supports 6LoWPAN Devices
Xfdesktop 4.13.2 Released As Another Step Towards Xfce 4.14
NetworkManager Finally Supports Wake On Wireless LAN (WoWLAN)
Xfce's Thunar 1.8 File Manager Released With Move From GTK2 To GTK3
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Popular News This Week
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Dell Precision 7530/7730 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux Option
Some Early Tests Of Linux 4.18 On AMD EPYC