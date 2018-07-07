GIMP 2.10.4 was quietly released earlier this week as the latest stable release in the GIMP 2.10 series.
While GIMP 2.10.4 is primarily comprised of bug fixes, there are also a few new features. The feature work that made it into this release includes simple horizon straightening, asynchronous font loading, fonts tagging, dashboard updates, Adobe PSD loader improvements, and GEGL/babl improvements.
With GIMP now loading available fonts in a parallel process, the start-up process should be much quicker. That is arguably the most user-facing change but there are also the other mentioned nice improvements in GIMP 2.10.4.
The GIMP developers will work on continuing to improve the GIMP 2.10 series until their code is complete with the GTK+3 port. More details on GIMP 2.10.4 at GIMP.org.
Add A Comment