Back in March we wrote about GAPID as a new Google-developed Vulkan debugger in its early stages. Fast forward to today, GAPID 1.0 has been released for debugging Vulkan apps/games on Linux/Windows/Android as well as OpenGL ES on Android.
GAPID is short for the Graphics API Debugger and allows for analyzing rendering and performance issues with ease using its GUI interface. GAPID also allows for easily experimenting with code changes to see their rendering impact and allows for offline debugging. GAPID has its own format and capturetrace utility for capturing traces of Vulkan (or GLES on Android too) programs for replaying later on with GAPID.
An overview of GAPID 1.0 can be found via the Android Developers' blog. The code to GAPID is hosted on GitHub.
GAPID joins the ranks of several other Vulkan debuggers/profilers from Radeon GPU Profiler to RenderDoc to APITrace to others.
