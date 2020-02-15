With the meteoric rise of Fwupd and LVFS, more Fwupd releases are having to deal with quirks and other peculiarities of different hardware components seeing Fwupd support and v1.3.8 is no different. Fwupd 1.3.8 adds a plug-in to support updating the power delivery controllers by Fresco Logic, a fix for Synaptics multi-stream transport devices, various EFI fixes/improvements, more parent devices are detected for different Lenovo USB hubs, support for GNUEFI file locations, and other fixes.
More details on Fwupd 1.3.8 here.
Fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes is currently looking for feedback on how different SATA drive models are being exposed under Linux in making more improvements for dealing with SATA drive firmware updates on Linux.
Hey everyone with SATA disks -- I need your help. Can you add a reply to this tweet with the output of "cat /sys/class/block/sd*/device/model" please. I'm trying to make updating ATA drives a bit safer and want to lock the firmware to a specific vendor. Also, please reshare! Ta!— Richard Hughes (@hughsient) February 12, 2020