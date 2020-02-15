Fwupd 1.3.8 Brings More Improvements For Firmware Updating On Linux Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 February 2020 at 09:32 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Red Hat's Richard Hughes has released Fwupd 1.3.8 as the latest version of this Linux utility for performing firmware updates of various system components.

With the meteoric rise of Fwupd and LVFS, more Fwupd releases are having to deal with quirks and other peculiarities of different hardware components seeing Fwupd support and v1.3.8 is no different. Fwupd 1.3.8 adds a plug-in to support updating the power delivery controllers by Fresco Logic, a fix for Synaptics multi-stream transport devices, various EFI fixes/improvements, more parent devices are detected for different Lenovo USB hubs, support for GNUEFI file locations, and other fixes.

More details on Fwupd 1.3.8 here.

Fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes is currently looking for feedback on how different SATA drive models are being exposed under Linux in making more improvements for dealing with SATA drive firmware updates on Linux.
Add A Comment
Related News
The OpenPOWER ISA EULA Draft Published - Generous For Libre Hardware
Cavium OCTEON Driver Support For Linux Is Coming Back From The Dead
Linux Kernel Continues Prepping For RISC-V's Updated Supervisor Binary Interface
Linux 5.6 Kernel Adding Support For 1st Gen Amazon Echo, Many Other Arm Additions
Logitech Input Device Improvements Continue Coming With Linux 5.6
Linux 5.6 Adds New CPU Cooling Mechanism With Generic Idle Cooling Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop