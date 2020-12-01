FreeBSD Merges WireGuard Support
1 December 2020
The momentum of WireGuard continues with FreeBSD now having mainlined their port of this open-source secure VPN tunnel.

For FreeBSD 13 there is now the import of the WireGuard kernel module. This follows OpenBSD adding WireGuard earlier in the year, various Linux kernel back-ports have been adding WireGuard too now like the Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel, and Android 12 looks to support WireGuard. The WireGuard port for Windows was also recently updated.

Hopefully 2021 will be the year that more VPN providers get behind WireGuard now that there is growing widespread support for it as a superior alternative to the likes of OpenVPN.

Learn more about this very exciting open-source networking tech via WireGuard.com.

The FreeBSD 13 stable release is tentatively expected by the end of March.
