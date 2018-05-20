FreeBSD 11.2 Beta 2 Available For Testing, Brings PTI Optimization
The second beta release of FreeBSD 11.2 is now available for weekend testing.

FreeBSD 11.2-BETA2 is now available with a variety of bug fixes, a fix to restore boot support for the Banana Pi ARM board, a context switch optimization for page table isolation (PTI), DTrace improvements, various build fixes, and a range of other system fixes.

The complete list of FreeBSD 11.2-BETA2 changes can be found via Saturday's announcement of work that's happened since the original 11.2 beta one week ago.

Another and likely final beta build is expected for next week followed by up to three release candidates over the course of June. If all goes well, FreeBSD 11.2-RELEASE will be unveiled by the end of June.

This latest 11.2 release is available for testing from the FreeBSD mirrors.
