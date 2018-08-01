Firefox 62.0 Now Available For Download With Some Wayland Fixes, CSS Variable Fonts
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 4 September 2018 at 02:14 PM EDT. 2 Comments
While Mozilla isn't expected to officially announce Firefox 62.0 until tomorrow, as usual the binaries are available for wanting this web browser update right now.

Firefox 62.0 delivers support for CSS Variable Fonts, easier clearing of site data/cookies, text-to-speech on Firefox for Android via the Speech Synthesis API, several bug fixes pertaining to Wayland support although the Wayland support doesn't appear complete yet, WebExtensions API additions, easier toggling of tracking protection items, and various other minor improvements.

Developer changes for Firefox 62.0 are outlined here.

Firefox 62.0 is available via the Mozilla FTP.
