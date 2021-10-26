Canonical Looking For Community Feedback As Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Development Begins

With Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" beginning development, Canonical is soliciting community feedback as they plot out more of the planned changes for this next major release and areas to focus on enhancing over the next six months.
Monica Ayhens-Madon as the Ubuntu Community Representative at Canonical has begun collecting community feedback and input for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In particular, areas of the desktop to focus on heading into this next Long Term Support release. The feedback collected will help shape their road-map for this cycle.
Additionally, they are looking for what would help the Ubuntu community and getting more contributors become involved and the current barriers for contributions.
The community feedback for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS development is being collected via discourse.ubuntu.com.
Among the community suggestions so far have been around PipeWire usage, the possibility of restoring a global menu, Btrfs file-system usage, other desktop enhancements, and feedback around Snaps.
What do you hope to see enhanced or changed in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS?
