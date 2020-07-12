Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted

At this week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, more features were approved for the Fedora 33 release due out this fall.
Most notable is the change of the default terminal text editor with Fedora 33 but other changes were also accepted. Highlights of this week's FESCo decisions include:
- The change to make nano the default text editor was approved. Nano will be the new default over Vi.
- LLVM 11 along with Clang 11.0 and friends will come for Fedora 33. No surprise though really with LLVM 11.0 should be shipping by September. This will ensure this LLVM toolchain is the latest version shipping and also providing the likes of the newest AMDGPU LLVM and other compiler innovations.
- GNU Binutils 2.35 has been approved for those newest core utilities.
- GNU C Library 2.32 has been approved as another updated component of the GNU toolchain.
- The automatic RPM dependency handling for Python software will be updated for handling the generation of requirements on Python extras when needed.
- GHC 8.8 and Haskell Storage LTS 13 were approved.
All the details via the meeting notes.
2 Comments