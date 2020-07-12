Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 12 July 2020 at 07:04 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
At this week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, more features were approved for the Fedora 33 release due out this fall.

Most notable is the change of the default terminal text editor with Fedora 33 but other changes were also accepted. Highlights of this week's FESCo decisions include:

- The change to make nano the default text editor was approved. Nano will be the new default over Vi.

- LLVM 11 along with Clang 11.0 and friends will come for Fedora 33. No surprise though really with LLVM 11.0 should be shipping by September. This will ensure this LLVM toolchain is the latest version shipping and also providing the likes of the newest AMDGPU LLVM and other compiler innovations.

- GNU Binutils 2.35 has been approved for those newest core utilities.

- GNU C Library 2.32 has been approved as another updated component of the GNU toolchain.

- The automatic RPM dependency handling for Python software will be updated for handling the generation of requirements on Python extras when needed.

- GHC 8.8 and Haskell Storage LTS 13 were approved.

All the details via the meeting notes.
2 Comments
Related News
Fedora Developers Evaluating Compression Options For Btrfs-By-Default Proposal
Fedora Looks To Introduce The Storage Instantiation Daemon
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
Fedora Looking To Offer Better Upstream Solution For Hiding/Showing GRUB Menu
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands