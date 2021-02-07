FWUPD Is Being Ported To The BSDs To Handle Firmware Updating
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 February 2021 at 05:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
With the incredible success of FWUPD and the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) where most major hardware vendors are supporting it in some capacity for distributing firmware updates to Linux customers, there are BSD developers working to it port it over to their camp to support firmware updates.

3MDEB under funding from NLNet is working to bring FWUPD to the BSDs. This is being done since firmware updates are commonly done in the name of security these days, among other factors. 3MDEB is working to see their port of FWUPD work on at least FreeBSD, DragonflyBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD. The initial focus at least will be handling firmware updates for USB devices and UEFI capsule updates.

FreeBSD is the preliminary target for their development work. It isn't trivial porting FWUPD to the BSDs with some dependencies like around libusb/libgsub requiring additional work, device manager differences, no systemd, no EFI ESRT on FreeBSD, etc.

Anyhow for those interested in the ongoing port of FWUPD to the BSDs can see this slide deck by 3MDEB's Norbert Kamiński who presented today at FOSDEM Online 2021 around this notable effort.
Add A Comment
Related News
LibreSOC Still Striving To Produce An Open-Source Hybrid CPU/GPU Built On OpenPOWER
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch
New Patches Posted For Bringing Up The Apple M1 SoC On Linux
Lenovo Laptop Platform Profile Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.12
CXL 2.0 Support For Linux Moves Past "RFC" Phase
OnLogic Launches Elkhart Lake Powered Fanless Computers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNU C Library 2.33 Should Be Out Soon - And It's Very Exciting Due To "HWCAPS"
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces
Ubuntu 21.04 To Turn On LTO Optimizations For Its Packages
Linux Patches Look To Restrict Modules From Poking Certain Registers, Using Select Instructions
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
Open-Source NVIDIA Changes Sent In For Linux 5.12
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver