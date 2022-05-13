FFmpeg Lands AVIF Muxer For This Image Format Based On AV1

The widely-used FFmpeg multimedia library this morning merged AVIF muxing support for this image format based on the AV1 royalty-free video codec technology.
AVIF image format support is thankfully on the rise -- especially now with broad web browser support -- and has shown to be capable of providing better compression efficiency than JPEG with better detail preservation.
AVIF muxing support has now been added to the FFmpeg library, based on the existing MOV/MP4 muxer code. AVIF muxing support in FFmpeg can be used for use-cases like converting still images from other formats over to AVIF to more complex uses like converting images into animated AVIF images.
This AVIF muxer for FFmpeg was developed by Vignesh Venkatasubramanian of Google.
More details on this AVIF muxer for FFmpeg via this commit.
