FFmpeg 4.2 Released With AV1 Decoding Support, GIF Parser
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 6 August 2019 at 10:02 AM EDT. 6 Comments
There hasn't been a new FFmpeg release since last November but that finally changed with FFmpeg 4.2 "Ada" being issued today as the newest major release for this multimedia open-source project.

Given the time since the last FFmpeg release, FFmpeg 4.2 is quite big. FFmpeg 4.2 introduces AV1 video decoding support via the DAV1D library, a variety of new filters and demuxers have been added, a GIF parser has been added, there is now support for HEVC 4:4;4 decoding with NVIDIA's NVDEC and CUDA, support for HEVC 4:4:4 decoding was also added to VDPAU, an AV1 frame split bitstream filter was added, a VP4 video decoder added, and support for Clang to compile CUDA kernels.

More details on the big FFmpeg 4.2 release at FFmpeg.org.
