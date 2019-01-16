Entangle 2.0 Released For Taking Control Of Your DSLR Camera From A Linux PC
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 16 January 2019 at 07:26 PM EST. Add A Comment
Entangle is the long-standing open-source software that allows you to control DSLR cameras from Linux. With various Nikon and Canon DSLRs, among others, it's possible to view a live preview, automatically download images, and snap pictures all over the USB connection to the camera.

It's been a while since last hearing of Entangle but today marks the Entangle 2.0 "Sodium" release.


Entangle 2.0 ups its GTK3 tool-kit requirements to GTK+ 3.22, has some updates for its Wayland support, various image handling improvements, and a number of low-level improvements from addressing memory leaks to taking care of other code problems.


Those wishing to learn more about Entangle 2.0 for open-source DSLR shooting from Linux can visit Entangle-Photo.org.
