Entangle is the long-standing open-source software that allows you to control DSLR cameras from Linux. With various Nikon and Canon DSLRs, among others, it's possible to view a live preview, automatically download images, and snap pictures all over the USB connection to the camera.
It's been a while since last hearing of Entangle but today marks the Entangle 2.0 "Sodium" release.
Entangle 2.0 ups its GTK3 tool-kit requirements to GTK+ 3.22, has some updates for its Wayland support, various image handling improvements, and a number of low-level improvements from addressing memory leaks to taking care of other code problems.
Those wishing to learn more about Entangle 2.0 for open-source DSLR shooting from Linux can visit Entangle-Photo.org.
