Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 Specification Published

It's been six years already since VESA published the Embedded DisplayPort 1.4b specification while finally it's been succeeded by eDP 1.5.
Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 retains backwards compatibility with v1.4 but adds an improved Panel Self Refresh (PSR) protocol, better Adaptive-Sync capabilities, and more. Embedded DisplayPort is commonly used by laptop panels.
Building on Panel Self Refresh, eDP 1.5 adds Panel Replay Protocol similar to DP 2.0 for delivering more power-savings. Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 also adds new protocols around newer panel types like OLED displays, and a variety of other improvements to the specification.
More details on the Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 specification via VESA.org.
Add A Comment