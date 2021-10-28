Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 Specification Published
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 28 October 2021 at 04:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
It's been six years already since VESA published the Embedded DisplayPort 1.4b specification while finally it's been succeeded by eDP 1.5.

Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 retains backwards compatibility with v1.4 but adds an improved Panel Self Refresh (PSR) protocol, better Adaptive-Sync capabilities, and more. Embedded DisplayPort is commonly used by laptop panels.

Building on Panel Self Refresh, eDP 1.5 adds Panel Replay Protocol similar to DP 2.0 for delivering more power-savings. Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 also adds new protocols around newer panel types like OLED displays, and a variety of other improvements to the specification.

More details on the Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 specification via VESA.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Vendors Including NVIDIA Talk Up New OpenCL Extensions For Vulkan Interop, NN Inference
OpenCL 3.0.9 Specification Released
PoCL 1.8 OpenCL Implementation Coming With LLVM 13 Support, Better SPIR-V On CUDA
Apple Patents Complicating W3C's Open Screen Protocol
Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation
OpenCL 3.0.8 Released With New Extension To Help AI Inferencing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements
KDE Plasma Readies Its NVIDIA GBM Support, Fingerprint Authentication Added