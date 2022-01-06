EXT4 Finally Picking Up Support For The Common Get/Set Label Ioctls
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 6 January 2022 at 12:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
It looks like EXT4 with Linux 5.17 will finally be supporting the FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL and FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL ioctls that several other prominent file-systems have been supporting the past few years.

FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL and FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL are ioctls for online reading and setting the file-system label for supported and mounted file-systems. These ioctls originally started out as specific ioctls for the Btrfs file-system but since Linux 4.18 were made generic. The ioctls were merged to the kernel's VFS area to allow this common interface for reading/setting the file-system label by user-space software without having to worry about file-system particulars. In turn file-systems like XFS and F2FS have also picked up FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL/FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL support and carrying it in the mainline kernel going back to 2019.

Now thanks to Red Hat's Lukas Czerner, EXT4 is joining the party in supporting the SETFSLABEL/GETFSLABEL functionality.

After floating the patch for review the past few months, Ted Ts'o has queued the patch now into EXT4's "dev" branch. With Linux 5.17 right ahead and the EXT4 patches having not yet been cut for that next merge window, it looks like v5.17 will be the kernel to finally offer this functionality on EXT4.
1 Comment
Related News
MDADM 4.2 Released For Managing Linux Software RAID
Linux 5.17 To Replace SHA1 With BLAKE2s For Faster & More Secure "Random"
FUSE Introducing Per-File DAX Option With Linux 5.17
Micron HSE 2.1 Open-Source Storage Engine Released
EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API
Major Rewrite Of Linux's FS-Cache / CacheFiles So It's Smaller & Simpler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft's Pluton Security
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare