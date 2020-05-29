Improved EXT4 + XFS DAX Implementation Appears Ready To Go For Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 29 May 2020 at 09:04 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Adding to the expected changes for Linux 5.8 is improved EXT4 and XFS file-system direct access "DAX" support.

DAX is the means of direct access to files backed by persistent memory (such as Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory) without needing to be copied via the page cache. Thus DAX bypasses that extra copy for reads/writes to the storage device and mapping the storage device directly into user-space.

In recent months have been patches for improving DAX on XFS and EXT4 to allow it to function on a per-file/directory basis with the global DAX mount option being too coarse for some use-cases.

Earlier in May those DAX improvements for XFS were queued and within the xfs-5.8-merge code.

In addition to the XFS code by Intel's Ira Weiny, the open-source developer has been similarly working on improved DAX support for EXT4 so that it can be done on a per-file/per-inode basis as well. The improved EXT4 DAX support has been going through a few rounds of review and this morning EXT4 maintainer Ted Ts'o has merged the improved DAX support into the EXT4 development code ahead of the imminent Linux 5.8 cycle.

The dax mount option for EXT4 and XFS now support enabling it "always", "never", or "inode" for the more selective handling.

More details on the refined direct access handling for EXT4 and XFS can be found via the updated documentation.
1 Comment
Related News
Statsfs: A Proposed Linux File-System For Kernel Statistics
Micron's HSE Open-Source Storage Engine Ticks Up To v1.7.1
Reiser5 File-System Working On New Features Like Data Tiering, Burst Buffers
Linux Work Culminating On A "READFILE" Syscall For Reading Small Files Efficiently
Async Buffered Reads Support Yielding Promising Results
Linux 5.8 To See Faster FUSE Write Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop
Oracle Talks Up Btrfs Rather Than ZFS For Their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 Released With Parallel Vacuum, Security Improvements + Benchmarks