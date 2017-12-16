Improved Wayland Application Redraws Coming To Enlightenment's EFL
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 16 December 2017 at 07:59 AM EST. 3 Comments
WAYLAND --
Samsung's Open-Source Group has been working on making their Wayland support in the Enlightenment Foundation Libraries (EFL) even better.

The latest Wayland work on the Enlightenment/EFL front has been improving the application redraw process. The EFL toolkit with the upcoming v1.21 release will now be hooking into Wayland's frame callbacks to better dealing with drawing, only drawing when necessary, and doing so without the possibility of tearing.

After restructuring EFL's core timing code, they are now able to fit their design around Wayland. One benefit of this new code for Wayland users is that when the compositor blanks the screen (e.g. idling, lock-screen, etc), clients can stop consuming CPU cycles entirely rather than uselessly drawing when the contents will never be displayed as happens under X.Org.

Derek Foreman explains more about this EFL 1.21 work via the Samsung OSG blog.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Wayland's Weston Sees Patches For FreeBSD, Fractional HiDPI, Rust Bindings
Wayland Had An Impressive 2017 With KDE Support Maturing, Mir Switching Focus
Way-Cooler Is Still Around As An i3-Inspired Wayland Compositor Written In Rust
XDG-Shell Promoted To Stable In Wayland-Protocols 1.12
Libinput Picking up Record & Replay Abilities For Input
Greenfield: An In-Browser HTML5 Wayland Compositor
Popular News
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Mesa 17.3 Officially Released: Nearly OpenGL 4.6, Better Vulkan Support