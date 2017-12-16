Improved Wayland Application Redraws Coming To Enlightenment's EFL

Samsung's Open-Source Group has been working on making their Wayland support in the Enlightenment Foundation Libraries (EFL) even better.
The latest Wayland work on the Enlightenment/EFL front has been improving the application redraw process. The EFL toolkit with the upcoming v1.21 release will now be hooking into Wayland's frame callbacks to better dealing with drawing, only drawing when necessary, and doing so without the possibility of tearing.
After restructuring EFL's core timing code, they are now able to fit their design around Wayland. One benefit of this new code for Wayland users is that when the compositor blanks the screen (e.g. idling, lock-screen, etc), clients can stop consuming CPU cycles entirely rather than uselessly drawing when the contents will never be displayed as happens under X.Org.
Derek Foreman explains more about this EFL 1.21 work via the Samsung OSG blog.
