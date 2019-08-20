DragonFlyBSD Developing DSynth As Synth Rewrite For Custom Package Building
Adding to another creation being worked on by DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon, DSynth is a C rewrite of the FreeBSD originating Synth program that serves as a custom package repository builder.

DSynth aims to provide a bulk package builder in DragonFlyBSD base and in helping for porting and jails at a later time while for now it makes use of chroot for package building. DSynth is a clean rewrite of Synth, which was written in Ada. DSynth aims to be compatible with existing Synth configuration files and other tunables. DSynth isn't yet ready for production and isn't built by default right now.

More details on the initial DSynth implementation via this Git commit. More details on the original Synth program itself can be found from the FreeBSD man page.
