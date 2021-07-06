Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"

There is now covid going around the BSDs... DragonFlyBSD has ported it from NetBSD.
Yes, COVID as in COVID-19 / SARS-CoV-2 but this is actually an open-source package containing the SARS-CoV-2 genome and a manual (man page) encouraging vaccination and other steps to help prevent the spread of COVID.
DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon ported the covid utility from NetBSD. Following that commit this weekend was a follow-up patch for this covid utility now living in DragonFlyBSD world.
Running the covid utility is a simple C program that will print the COVID-19 genome that has long been public. The man page provides various information on COVID-19 and the currently available vaccines.
Those wanting to read the man page for the COVID-19 details mixed in with a bit of humor can see it here.
This covid utility from NetBSD follows Linux creator Linus Torvalds recently encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against this coronavirus.
