It's been over one year already since the debut of DragonFlyBSD 5.8 while fortunately DragonFlyBSD 6.0 will be here soon for this popular BSD operating system.
DragonFlyBSD 6.0 is overdue for release compared to their usual bi-annual release rhythm. One of the hold ups towards the end of last year was a DRI bug that was delaying things. DragonFlyBSD 6.0 is the version number rather than 5.10 since that is an "annoying version number".
DragonFlyBSD 6.0 is bringing multi-volume support to its HAMMER2 file-system among other HAMMER2 improvements, AMD CPU temperature driver support, updated graphics driver code, a new EXT2/EXT3/EXT4 driver, and many other changes that have accumulated over the past year.
Justin Sherrill announced that he's working on getting the DragonFlyBSD 6.0 release out the door. He's hoping to branch today/tomorrow and producing the test images. He's hoping to officially release DragonFlyBSD 6.0 next week if all goes well and sufficient testing is favorable.
Benchmarks of DragonFlyBSD 6.0 against FreeBSD 13.0 and the like will come soon.
