DragonFlyBSD 5.6 is now available as the latest major update to this popular BSD operating system.
DragonFlyBSD 5.6 brings the HAMMER2 file-system by default following numerous improvements this cycle to HAMMER2 to put it now in comparable/better standing than HAMMER1. HAMMER1 though remains available for those interested. I'll have out some new HAMMER2 DragonFlyBSD benchmarks shortly.
DragonFlyBSD 5.6 also has more i386 code gutting, performance improvements from a VM rework for the kernel's virtual memory code, compiler-based Retpolines are enabled, MDS/Zombieload mitigations, updated Radeon/TTM graphics driver code, initial FUSE file-system enablement code, and many other fixes and optimizations.
More details on DragonFlyBSD 5.6 and download links over at DragonFlyBSD.org.
Add A Comment