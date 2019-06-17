DragonFlyBSD 5.6 Released With VM System, HAMMER2 In Good Shape
DragonFlyBSD 5.6 is now available as the latest major update to this popular BSD operating system.

DragonFlyBSD 5.6 brings the HAMMER2 file-system by default following numerous improvements this cycle to HAMMER2 to put it now in comparable/better standing than HAMMER1. HAMMER1 though remains available for those interested. I'll have out some new HAMMER2 DragonFlyBSD benchmarks shortly.

DragonFlyBSD 5.6 also has more i386 code gutting, performance improvements from a VM rework for the kernel's virtual memory code, compiler-based Retpolines are enabled, MDS/Zombieload mitigations, updated Radeon/TTM graphics driver code, initial FUSE file-system enablement code, and many other fixes and optimizations.

More details on DragonFlyBSD 5.6 and download links over at DragonFlyBSD.org.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

