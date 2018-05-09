Devuan 2.0 As Debian Without Systemd Hits Release Candidate Stage
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 9 May 2018 at 08:46 PM EDT. 1 Comment
DEBIAN --
Devuan remains the prominent Debian fork that is focused on "init freedom" by stripping out Debian's dependence on systemd.

Devuan 1.0 was released in 2017 as based on the Debian 8 "Jessie" package set while Devuan 2.0 "ASCII" has been in development as based on the Debian 9 "Stretch" packaging. Devuan 2.0 beta was released back in February while today the Devuan 2.0 Release Candidate has hit the mirrors.

The Devuan 2.0 Release Candidate provides users with Debian 9 packages while not being dependent upon systemd. The RC images are available here among other Devuan mirrors.

The basic Devuan 2.0 RC announcement can be read on the forums. Desktop options for Devuan 2.0 are Xfce, KDE, MATE, Cinnamon, and LXQt, among others while Xfce remains the default.

Devuan 3.0 "Beowulf" meanwhile will be tracking Debian 10 "Buster", which should be released around mid-2019. With Devuan developers already working on their Beowulf build, hopefully the turnaround time for getting out this next Debian-without-systemd installment will be much shorter.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Debian Making Progress On UEFI SecureBoot Support In 2018
Debian 10 "Buster" Should Be Out Around Mid-2019, Debian 12 Is "Bookworm"
Slax 9.4 Released With Updated Debian Packages, One-Click-To-Install Launchers
Slax 9.4 RC1 Available For A Lightweight Debian Experience
Debian Project Leader Elections 2018 Has One Candidate
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
Linux 4.18 Set To Receive Scheduler Optimization For vCPUs