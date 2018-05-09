Devuan remains the prominent Debian fork that is focused on "init freedom" by stripping out Debian's dependence on systemd.
Devuan 1.0 was released in 2017 as based on the Debian 8 "Jessie" package set while Devuan 2.0 "ASCII" has been in development as based on the Debian 9 "Stretch" packaging. Devuan 2.0 beta was released back in February while today the Devuan 2.0 Release Candidate has hit the mirrors.
The Devuan 2.0 Release Candidate provides users with Debian 9 packages while not being dependent upon systemd. The RC images are available here among other Devuan mirrors.
The basic Devuan 2.0 RC announcement can be read on the forums. Desktop options for Devuan 2.0 are Xfce, KDE, MATE, Cinnamon, and LXQt, among others while Xfce remains the default.
Devuan 3.0 "Beowulf" meanwhile will be tracking Debian 10 "Buster", which should be released around mid-2019. With Devuan developers already working on their Beowulf build, hopefully the turnaround time for getting out this next Debian-without-systemd installment will be much shorter.
