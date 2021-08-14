Debian 11 Is Releasing This Weekend With Many Improvements

Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" is due for release today and the Debian developers involved are indeed putting the final touches on this next major Debian GNU/Linux distribution release.
Debian 11.0 is being prepared for release and in the process Debian 12 "Bookworm" is being created as the new testing distribution. The final Debian 11.0 images for the nine release architectures are currently being spun.
While awaiting the official images, here is a look at some of the highlights for Debian 11:
- More than 59k packages are available in the Debian archive, with this release there being some 11k+ new packages.
- The Linux 5.10 LTS kernel is powering Debian 11 compared to Linux 4.19.
- Support for the exFAT file-system thanks to the new kernel support.
- Control groups v2 support.
- Use of yescrypt password hashing by default.
- There are many other updates too including GCC 10.2 as the default compiler (previously was GCC 8.3), LLVM Clang 11.0 rather than Clang 7.0, and many other updates.
- The "open" command is now an alias to xdg-open.
- LibreOffice 7.0 is available on the desktop.
- Driverless printing to USB devices via IPP-USB.
More details on the Debian 11 changes can be found via the release notes. Stay tuned for word on the Debian 11.0 official release in the coming hours.
