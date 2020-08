If you are more of an artistic type than programmer, there still is plenty of valuable assistance that can be provided to free software projects... The latest call for help is that of the Debian project in looking for the Debian 11 "Bullseye" desktop artwork.The formal call for the Debian 11 artwork proposals has been sent out in coming up with the desktop look-and-feel for this free software GNU/Linux platform come its release next year.The deadline for submissions to be considered for the default artwork is in mid-October.Details on the call for proposals can be found via the Debian-Devel-Announce list and their Wiki page This is the current Debian 10 theme for comparison.