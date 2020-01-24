DXVK 1.5.2 Released With Many Game Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 24 January 2020 at 07:46 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Coming a few weeks past DXVK 1.5.1 is now version 1.5.2 and it brings with it quite a number of improvements.

First of all, DXVK 1.5.2 now targets the Vulkan 1.1 graphics API (not to be confused with Vulkan 1.2 that was just released). In requiring Vulkan 1.1, the graphics driver requirements are slightly elevated but still not bad at all as late 2017 Mesa drivers and newer are fine and the NVIDIA 390 series or newer. Nearly all Linux gamers should be set with their current drivers unless running quite an outdated distribution.

With DXVK 1.5.2 are many fixes that benefit games like Dynasty Warriors 7, Dragon Age Origins, Entropia Universe, Gothic 3, Tales of Vesperia, TrackMania United Forever, Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines, Warriors Orochi 4, and others.

Some of the specific work in DXVK 1.5.2 includes expanded Direct3D 9 swap chain functionality, various D3D9 fixes, enabling deferred surface creation for more games, various validation fixes, some race condition fixes, addressing unnecessary GPU/CPU synchronization, and various other fixes.

More details on DXVK 1.5.2 via GitHub. Hopefully soon will be a new Proton release not only including the new DXVK 1.5.2 for Steam Play but also re-basing to Wine 5.0.
1 Comment
Related News
Feral's GameMode 1.5 Now Supports Changing The CPU Governor Differently For iGPUs
DXVK 1.5.1 Released With D3D9 Performance Improvements, Many Game Fixes
Linux Kernel "Zen" Downstream Pulls In A MuQSS Fix To Help Gaming Performance
SuperTuxKart 1.1 Released With Better Online Play, UI Enhancements, New Arena
Godot 4.0 Game Engine Aiming For Release With Vulkan In Mid-2020
X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator Preparing For Public Beta With Vulkan Rendering
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
X.Org's XDC2020 May Abandon Poland Conference To Find More Welcoming European Location
Red Hat Recommends Disabling The Intel Linux Graphics Driver Over Hardware Flaw
Wine 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Gaming, Countless Application Fixes
More Details On Intel's CVE-2019-14615 Graphics Vulnerability, a.k.a. iGPU Leak
Benchmarks Of Arch Linux's Zen Kernel Flavor