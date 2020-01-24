Coming a few weeks past DXVK 1.5.1 is now version 1.5.2 and it brings with it quite a number of improvements.
First of all, DXVK 1.5.2 now targets the Vulkan 1.1 graphics API (not to be confused with Vulkan 1.2 that was just released). In requiring Vulkan 1.1, the graphics driver requirements are slightly elevated but still not bad at all as late 2017 Mesa drivers and newer are fine and the NVIDIA 390 series or newer. Nearly all Linux gamers should be set with their current drivers unless running quite an outdated distribution.
With DXVK 1.5.2 are many fixes that benefit games like Dynasty Warriors 7, Dragon Age Origins, Entropia Universe, Gothic 3, Tales of Vesperia, TrackMania United Forever, Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines, Warriors Orochi 4, and others.
Some of the specific work in DXVK 1.5.2 includes expanded Direct3D 9 swap chain functionality, various D3D9 fixes, enabling deferred surface creation for more games, various validation fixes, some race condition fixes, addressing unnecessary GPU/CPU synchronization, and various other fixes.
More details on DXVK 1.5.2 via GitHub. Hopefully soon will be a new Proton release not only including the new DXVK 1.5.2 for Steam Play but also re-basing to Wine 5.0.
