For those making use of DXVK to enjoy greater performance of Direct3D 11 games under Wine thanks to this D3D11-to-Vulkan translation layer, DXVK 0.64 is now available as the latest update.
DXVK 0.64 now supports Direct3D 11.1 resource discard functionality but also has updates around MSAA, several Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) game fixes, and some other game fixes too.
- Added support for D3D11.1 resource discard functionality
- Fixed possible violation of the minStorageBufferAlignment device limit
- Updated MSAA sample locations to match the Vulkan 1.1.82 spec update
- Removed redundant barrier preventing parallel execution of compute shaders in some games
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2: Fixed shader compilation issue on RADV
- Final Fantasy XV: Added workaround for broken compute shader barriers on RADV
- Hellblade: Fixed overly aggressive flushing behaviour when waiting for mapped resources
- Hitman (2016), World of Warships: Fixed incorrect clamp-to-border behaviour
DXVK 0.64 is available from GitHub.
Add A Comment