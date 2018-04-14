DXVK 0.42 Brings DXGI Gamma Control, HLSL Bits For Tessellation/Geometry Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 14 April 2018 at 12:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
DXVK 0.42 is now available as the open-source project implementing the Direct3D 11 API over Vulkan for the benefit of Wine-based gamers.

The DXVK 0.42 release adds support for DXGI Gamma Control functions in order to handle any gamma settings in different games. There's also a change to avoid compiling the same DXBC shader multiple times, thereby conserving CPU resources.

Also notable is support for the missing HLSL semantics needed for supporting tessellation and geometry shaders.

When it comes to bug fixes, there are corrections for World of Warships when using MSAA, corrections for Ni No Kuni II, missing enemy outlines for Overwatch, and other fixes.

DXVK 0.42 for use with the latest Wine releases for D3D11-over-Vulkan can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
There Are Now More Than 2,000 Projects Referencing Vulkan On GitHub
Vulkan CTS 1.1.1 Adds 26,272 New Test Cases
VK_AMD_shader_core_properties Now Supported By RADV
VKVG: Vulkan Vector Graphics With A Cairo-Like API
"The Forge" Rendering Framework Adds Linux/Vulkan Support
Vulkan 1.1.72 Released With Three New Extensions
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
Fedora To Decide What To Do About GNOME 3.28's Auto-Suspend Default
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+