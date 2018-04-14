DXVK 0.42 is now available as the open-source project implementing the Direct3D 11 API over Vulkan for the benefit of Wine-based gamers.
The DXVK 0.42 release adds support for DXGI Gamma Control functions in order to handle any gamma settings in different games. There's also a change to avoid compiling the same DXBC shader multiple times, thereby conserving CPU resources.
Also notable is support for the missing HLSL semantics needed for supporting tessellation and geometry shaders.
When it comes to bug fixes, there are corrections for World of Warships when using MSAA, corrections for Ni No Kuni II, missing enemy outlines for Overwatch, and other fixes.
DXVK 0.42 for use with the latest Wine releases for D3D11-over-Vulkan can be downloaded from GitHub.
