CentOS 7.7 Released As The Last Stop Before CentOS 8.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 17 September 2019 at 10:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
CentOS 8.0 is coming next week as the long-awaited community rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0. But for those currently maintaining CentOS 7 / EL7, CentOS 7.7 is out today.

CentOS 7.7 is now available as the latest update to the CentOS 7 series following Red Hat's release last month of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7. RHEL 7.7 is the last RHEL7 feature-forward release now that RHEL 8.0 has been out since May. RHEL 7.7 comes with various cloud enhancements, kernel live-patching work, MDS/Zombieload mitigations for its kernel, Retpolines are now used by default for Spectre V2 protection, and other cloud-focused improvements.

More details on CentOS 7.7 (1908) can be found via its release announcement. Beyond x86_64, CentOS 7.7 1908 is also available for armhp, aarch64, i386, ppc64, ppc64le and POWER9.
