Canonical Partners With Blender Around Paid LTS Application Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 June 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Ubuntu maker Canonical has partnered up with the Blender Foundation to offer paid enterprise support around the long-term support versions of Blender.

In an interesting move for Canonical that is normally focused on offering LTS/enterprise support around their Linux distribution, the company is now offering paid enterprise support for Blender's LTS releases. Canonical's Blender LTS support extends beyond just Blender-on-Ubuntu to also include other Linux distributions as well as macOS and Windows.

The initial enterprise plans by Canonical for Blender include standard 24x5 support at $500 USD per year or 24x7 advanced coverage for $1,000 per year.

More details on Canonical's Blender LTS support via Ubuntu.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Blender 3.0 Likely Delayed 2 Months For Post-Lockdown Breather, Cycles X Might Land
GravityMark Launches As Cross-API Graphics Benchmark From Former Unigine Dev
Git 2.32 Released With Numerous Improvements
GRUB Adds Backup/Restore Safeguard, Support For Going Beyond Year 2038
Dbus-Broker 29 Released, Says Goodbye To Some Older Kernel Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes