Canonical Partners With Blender Around Paid LTS Application Support

Ubuntu maker Canonical has partnered up with the Blender Foundation to offer paid enterprise support around the long-term support versions of Blender.
In an interesting move for Canonical that is normally focused on offering LTS/enterprise support around their Linux distribution, the company is now offering paid enterprise support for Blender's LTS releases. Canonical's Blender LTS support extends beyond just Blender-on-Ubuntu to also include other Linux distributions as well as macOS and Windows.
The initial enterprise plans by Canonical for Blender include standard 24x5 support at $500 USD per year or 24x7 advanced coverage for $1,000 per year.
More details on Canonical's Blender LTS support via Ubuntu.com.
