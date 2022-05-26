Broadcom Announces Plan To Acquire VMware For $61 Billion USD
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 26 May 2022 at 08:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Following recent rumors of Broadcom pursuing a VMware acquisition, Broadcom announced today their intent to acquire the virtualization company for $61 billion (USD).

As part of Broadcom acquiring VMware they are aiming to "build the world's leading infrastructure technology company." Broadcom's Software Group would reband and operate as VMware as part of the acquisition.
SAN JOSE and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced an agreement under which Broadcom will acquire all of the outstanding shares of VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction that values VMware at approximately $61 billion, based on the closing price of Broadcom common stock on May 25, 2022. In addition, Broadcom will assume $8 billion of VMware net debt.

Broadcom hopes the acquisition to close during their 2023 fiscal year. More details via Broadcom's press release.


This won't directly impact many of the more enthusiast-minded Phoronix readers thanks to the already great open-source virtualization offerings out there. One indirect item to mention is VMware currently employing a number of Mesa / Linux graphics developers since VMware's 2008 acquisition of Tungsten Graphics. If this was years ago it would be a concern for Mesa if Broadcom shifts direction/resources but in recent years the ex-Tungsten/VMware Mesa developers have been less involved in spearheading upstream Mesa with the likes of Red Hat, Intel, AMD, and Valve continuing to invest significantly into Mesa. VMware does continue working on Mesa and the Linux graphics stack with a focus on their SVGA virtual graphics adapter for 3D guest acceleration within VMs.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.19 KVM & Xen Changes Readied For This Next Kernel
Intel-Led Cloud-Hypervisor 24 Released For Rust-Written VMM
VirtualBox On Linux Affected By Security Vulnerability Leaking Host Data To Guests
VMware Lands SVGAv3 In Mesa 22.2 For Their Virtual Graphics Device
QEMU 7.0 Released With Intel AMX Support, Many RISC-V Additions
Virtual Motorola 68000 "m68k" Machine With Up To 3.2GB RAM Expected For Linux 5.19
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Linux 5.18 Preparing For Release - Especially Heavy With Many Intel & AMD Changes
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features