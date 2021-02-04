The open-source Broadcom graphics driver code most notably used by Raspberry Pi devices will be seeing at least slightly better performance come next quarter's Mesa 21.1 release.
The open-source Broadcom graphics driver code within Mesa continues seeing improvements via the likes of Igalia developers working in cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The latest work worth giving a shout-out over is the TMU pipelining support for the Broadcom V3D compiler code in Mesa.
The several lines of code allows for queuing more than one TMU operation. In turn it is providing broad 1~3% faster performance while in some specific test cases can exceed 5% faster.
More details for those interested within the TMU pipelining MR that was merged this morning.
Great seeing the open-source graphics driver stack continuing to improve nicely for Raspberry Pi hardware. It will be interesting to see what more performance optimizations could still land in time for Mesa 21.1.
