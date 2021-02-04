Broadcom V3D Will See Slightly Higher Performance With Mesa 21.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 February 2021 at 09:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
The open-source Broadcom graphics driver code most notably used by Raspberry Pi devices will be seeing at least slightly better performance come next quarter's Mesa 21.1 release.

The open-source Broadcom graphics driver code within Mesa continues seeing improvements via the likes of Igalia developers working in cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The latest work worth giving a shout-out over is the TMU pipelining support for the Broadcom V3D compiler code in Mesa.

The several lines of code allows for queuing more than one TMU operation. In turn it is providing broad 1~3% faster performance while in some specific test cases can exceed 5% faster.

More details for those interested within the TMU pipelining MR that was merged this morning.

Great seeing the open-source graphics driver stack continuing to improve nicely for Raspberry Pi hardware. It will be interesting to see what more performance optimizations could still land in time for Mesa 21.1.
Add A Comment
Related News
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver
Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Has Been Picking Up More Extensions, Wayland WSI
Mesa Vulkan Drivers Get A Common Dispatch Framework For Better Code Sharing
Mesa Continues With More Optimizations For Workstation OpenGL Performance
Mesa 21.0 Gearing Up To Ship As Soon As Next Week For Latest Open-Source GPU Drivers
Zink OpenGL On Vulkan Now Supports OpenGL 4.2 With Mesa 21.1
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Try To Use Wayland By Default
GNU C Library 2.33 Should Be Out Soon - And It's Very Exciting Due To "HWCAPS"
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces
Intel Announces Iris Xe Desktop Graphics For OEMs
Linux Kernel Orphans Itanium Support, Linus Torvalds Acknowledges Its Death
Ubuntu 21.04 To Turn On LTO Optimizations For Its Packages
Linux 5.10 LTS Will Only Be Maintained Until EOY 2022 Unless More Companies Step Up