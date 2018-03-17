KDE contributor Nathaniel Graham is out with another recap of the usability and productivity improvements made this past week by the KDE community.
The Dolphin file manager has been seeing improvements recently. The latest Dolphin work includes help for installing Konsole if it's not available when trying to launch the terminal pane, reporting of a symlink's target file/folder, and other enhancements to be found in the upcoming KDE Applications 18.04.
Other recent KDE work includes Gwenview's slideshow functionality can now be controlled from MPRIS-compatible playback controllers, and by default for new KDE installations windows can now be tiled to any edge with the Meta + arrow key shortcuts. Windows can also be maximized/minimized on new installations too view meta+PgUp/PgDown keys with Plasma 5.13.0 and later.
There have also been many bug fixes as outlined via Nathaniel's post.
