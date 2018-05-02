The Battle for Wesnoth 1.14 Brings A New Single-Player Campaign, Launches On Steam
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 May 2018 at 05:22 AM EDT. 4 Comments
When it comes to original open-source games, The Battle for Wesnoth remains one of the premiere choices that has now been in development for the past 15 years and is GPL licensed.

Battle for Wesnoth 1.14 made its debut today as the very latest for this turn-based war game. With the 1.14 update there is now a new single-player campaign, improvements to various UI components, enhancements to the display engine, new unit graphics and animations, and more. This is also the release where they have made the game available on Steam too.


Those wishing to learn more about The Battle for Wesnoth 1.14 can do so via Wesnoth.org.
