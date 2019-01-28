Awesome 4.3 Window Manager Brings Better DPI Handling, Widget Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 28 January 2019 at 05:06 PM EST. 1 Comment
DESKTOP --
Over two years since the unveiling of the Awesome 4.0 window manager and one and a half years since the Awesome 4.2 release, out today is Awesome 4.3 for this X11 window manager.

Awesome 4.3 has better DPI handling to deal with modern displays, the menu bar now loads faster, improved widget documentation, a new key grabber API, a GTK color palette based theme, various bug fixes, and a number of widget improvements.

More details on the changes for the version 4.3 AwesomeWM release can be found via their documentation. To learn more about this X11 window manager, visit AwesomeWM.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

