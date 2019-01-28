Over two years since the unveiling of the Awesome 4.0 window manager and one and a half years since the Awesome 4.2 release, out today is Awesome 4.3 for this X11 window manager.
Awesome 4.3 has better DPI handling to deal with modern displays, the menu bar now loads faster, improved widget documentation, a new key grabber API, a GTK color palette based theme, various bug fixes, and a number of widget improvements.
More details on the changes for the version 4.3 AwesomeWM release can be found via their documentation. To learn more about this X11 window manager, visit AwesomeWM.org.
