Ardour Digital Audio Workstation Is Going Through An Architectural Overhaul
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 2 June 2018 at 06:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
For those wondering what's been going on with the Ardour digital audio workstation cross-platform, open-source software, their developers have posted a status update about their ongoing progress to the project.

Ardour, for those that don't know, is one of the leading (if not the leading) open-source digital audio workstation software for audio recording, editing, and mixing. It's a mighty impressive piece of software currently, but the developers are working on making it even better.

Among their expressed long-term goals for Ardour are improving the workflow for all common operations, integrating MIDI and audio as seamlessly as possible, providing fast pathways for groove-centric sessions, power use of flexible timing, fixing bugs, and reducing complexity.

The Ardour developers have been making good progress across all of these goals and they have detailed their work at length via this blog post for those interested in this open-source, cross-platform DAW software.
