KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5

While Amarok was once KDE's dominant music player, it hasn't seen a new release now in about five years and has yet to see a release based on Qt5 and KDE Frameworks 5. But there's hope that might still happen.In the absence of a modern Amarok release there have been plenty of other KDE media players coming about like Elisa and Babe , but coming out today is an updated patch for bringing Amarok to a Qt5/KF5 world.Last October we reported on contributor Malte Veerman working on such a port while today an updated version of this port was posted for review.



Amarok during the KDE3 days with Kubuntu 8.04...