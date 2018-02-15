KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5

While Amarok was once KDE's dominant music player, it hasn't seen a new release now in about five years and has yet to see a release based on Qt5 and KDE Frameworks 5. But there's hope that might still happen.
In the absence of a modern Amarok release there have been plenty of other KDE media players coming about like Elisa and Babe, but coming out today is an updated patch for bringing Amarok to a Qt5/KF5 world.
Last October we reported on contributor Malte Veerman working on such a port while today an updated version of this port was posted for review.
Amarok during the KDE3 days with Kubuntu 8.04...
The patch in its latest state moves the core application from using Qt4 with kdelibs4 and onto using the modern KDE Frameworks 5 and Qt5 tool-kit. In the process of writing this port, there are also many small fixes.
From the comments so far, it looks like there is still interest in getting an Amarok 2.9 release out the door using the old code-base prior to doing a release with Qt5/KF5 for what will likely be called Amarok 3.0. Hopefully in 2018 we will finally see this Amarok 3.0 milestone realized.
4 Comments