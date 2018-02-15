KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 February 2018 at 02:46 PM EST. 4 Comments
KDE --
While Amarok was once KDE's dominant music player, it hasn't seen a new release now in about five years and has yet to see a release based on Qt5 and KDE Frameworks 5. But there's hope that might still happen.

In the absence of a modern Amarok release there have been plenty of other KDE media players coming about like Elisa and Babe, but coming out today is an updated patch for bringing Amarok to a Qt5/KF5 world.

Last October we reported on contributor Malte Veerman working on such a port while today an updated version of this port was posted for review.


Amarok during the KDE3 days with Kubuntu 8.04...


The patch in its latest state moves the core application from using Qt4 with kdelibs4 and onto using the modern KDE Frameworks 5 and Qt5 tool-kit. In the process of writing this port, there are also many small fixes.

From the comments so far, it looks like there is still interest in getting an Amarok 2.9 release out the door using the old code-base prior to doing a release with Qt5/KF5 for what will likely be called Amarok 3.0. Hopefully in 2018 we will finally see this Amarok 3.0 milestone realized.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Frameworks 5.43 Released With KHolidays Module, glTF/Coillada Highlighting
KDE Plasma Had A Silly But Serious Security Bug
KMyMoney 5.0 Released, Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS Released With Much Better Wayland Support, Other Improvements
KDE's Elisa Music Player Reaches Its Second Alpha
KDE's Calligra 3.1 Officially Released, Gemini Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements