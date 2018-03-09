Amarok 2.9 Released As The Last Step Before Qt5/KF5
The KDE developers working on the Amarok music player released version 2.9.0 this week as their last expected release atop the aging KDE 4 libraries and Qt4.

Amarok continues working on its port to KDE Frameworks 5 and Qt5, which they hope will be their next debut of this once very popular music player. But for now this Amarok 2.9 release is out to ship 20+ bug fixes atop its old code-base.

The fixes in Amarok 2.9 include building under recent versions of GCC, resolving some crashes, transcoding to AAC using the latest FFmpeg encoder, and other fixes.

More details on the Amarok 2.9 release via the announcement at amarok.kde.org.
